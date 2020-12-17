No. 9 Creighton 94, St. John's 76

NEW YORK — There have been times early in the season when Damien Jefferson thought he and his teammates didn’t respond well to a change in momentum.
He made sure No. 9 Creighton kept its composure Thursday at Carnesecca Arena.
The senior wing finished two assists shy of a triple-double, helping the Bluejays fend off a feisty St. John’s team in a 94-76 bounce-back win Thursday night.
The Red Strom (5-4, 0-3 Big East) never took the lead, but they were repeatedly threatening early in the second half. CU junior Marcus Zegarowski was ready with the first answer. And Jefferson’s all-around efforts helped Creighton (5-2, 1-1) put the game away.
“In that run in the second half, I thought he had his fingerprints all over it,” coach Greg McDermott said of Jefferson.
The Jays, who led by as many as 16 points in the first half, had their advantage cut to 52-50 with about 14 minutes remaining. But that's when Jefferson found his groove.
He pumped faked, jump stopped after two dribbles, moved the defense with his eyes and dished to big man Ryan Kalkbrenner for an easy bucket. Two possessions later, he worked into the paint and tossed the ball to transfer Alex O’Connell, who guided in a floater for one of his three buckets in his CU debut.
Jefferson logged another assist soon after that. Then he grabbed an offensive rebound and spun 180 degrees in the air before dropping in a short-range jumper. He drove past a defender for a layup on the next trip down the floor.
“Sometimes when a team makes their runs, we start to panic as a team,” Jefferson said. “We just tried to stick together. I tried to tell everybody, to calm down, we’re good. It’s the game of basketball. Everybody makes runs. Let’s figure it out.”
Creighton did have a couple of costly scoring lulls in a loss at Kansas last week. And Marquette put the Jays on their heels for stretches in its 89-84 win Monday.
And CU wasn’t always sharp Thursday in the up-tempo game.
Creighton matched a season-high with 14 turnovers. It went 5 of 9 from the foul line. It surrendered nine points on a four-possession sequence defensively early in the second half.
But the Jays made sure to keep St. John’s at bay.
Zegarowski, who finished with 20 points, hit a contested 3-pointer and a floater late in the first half to help Creighton take a seven-point lead into the break. He knocked down back-to-back triples after the Red Storm cut their deficit to 41-39 right after halftime.
And soon Jefferson was helping to ignite the CU attack.
His layup capped a 14-2 run with nine minutes left. The Jays cruised from there.
Jefferson had the assignment of guarding St. John’s leading scorer Julian Champagnie during that decisive span of play, too. He even brought the ball up against the press once.
“I know on this team, I’m not going to be the guy that scores 30 every night,” Jefferson said. “But I can be the guy who gets defensive stops, who gets multiple rebounds, who encourages his teammates. … I try to be the best teammate I can be.”
Jefferson ended up with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The last triple-double by a Bluejay came in 1985 (Benoit Benjamin).
Jefferson just missed that milestone, but he was one of five Jays who finished in double figures Thursday. Kalkbrenner had 15 points off the bench. The Jays shot 56.7% from the floor — 68.8% after halftime. They assisted on 23 of their 38 makes.
CU’s scheduled to take the floor next at Connecticut on Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!