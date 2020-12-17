No. 9 Creighton 94, St. John's 76

NEW YORK — There have been times early in the season when Damien Jefferson thought he and his teammates didn’t respond well to a change in momentum.

He made sure No. 9 Creighton kept its composure Thursday at Carnesecca Arena.

The senior wing finished two assists shy of a triple-double, helping the Bluejays fend off a feisty St. John’s team in a 94-76 bounce-back win Thursday night.

The Red Strom (5-4, 0-3 Big East) never took the lead, but they were repeatedly threatening early in the second half. CU junior Marcus Zegarowski was ready with the first answer. And Jefferson’s all-around efforts helped Creighton (5-2, 1-1) put the game away.

“In that run in the second half, I thought he had his fingerprints all over it,” coach Greg McDermott said of Jefferson.

The Jays, who led by as many as 16 points in the first half, had their advantage cut to 52-50 with about 14 minutes remaining. But that's when Jefferson found his groove.