No more borders for Creighton's rising recruiting profile

How has the Big East changed Creighton basketball recruiting? Just look at the hometowns of the CU players on next year's squad.

Boston. Oklahoma City. Memphis. Seattle. St. Louis... And that's just in the U.S.

Additionally, Canada, the country of Georgia and Lithuania are all represented on the Bluejay roster.

All told, it's nine different U.S. states and four different countries covered — within a roster of 12 scholarship guys.

Here's why that's notable: The Creighton coaches truly can go wherever they want to find talent.

Maybe there's a combo guard tearing it up in an FIBA tournament in Bulgaria. Or a center suiting up on the Nike EYBL circuit and blocking every shot. Or a West Coast sharpshooter splashing in 3-pointers during a tournament in Arizona.

If a promising recruit looks like has the skill-set to fit into the system and the personality to mesh well within the program's culture, CU can pursue him. There are no geographic limits.

That's not to say that the Jays couldn't recruit nationally in their pre-Big East days.