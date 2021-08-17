No more borders for Creighton's rising recruiting profile

How has the Big East changed Creighton basketball recruiting? Just look at the hometowns of the CU players on next year's squad.
Boston. Oklahoma City. Memphis. Seattle. St. Louis... And that's just in the U.S.
Additionally, Canada, the country of Georgia and Lithuania are all represented on the Bluejay roster.
All told, it's nine different U.S. states and four different countries covered — within a roster of 12 scholarship guys.
Here's why that's notable: The Creighton coaches truly can go wherever they want to find talent.
Maybe there's a combo guard tearing it up in an FIBA tournament in Bulgaria. Or a center suiting up on the Nike EYBL circuit and blocking every shot. Or a West Coast sharpshooter splashing in 3-pointers during a tournament in Arizona.
If a promising recruit looks like has the skill-set to fit into the system and the personality to mesh well within the program's culture, CU can pursue him. There are no geographic limits.
That's not to say that the Jays couldn't recruit nationally in their pre-Big East days.
But often it seemed that CU built the core of its program by canvassing gyms inside this regional footprint, focused primarily on distinguishing itself among its neighboring peers to land the best of the local gems.
The top 10 career scorers during Dana Altman's tenure were from Iowa (3), Wisconsin (2), Missouri, Nebraska, Kentucky, Nevada and California. Then Greg McDermott took over and built that memorable 2013-14 team around a nucleus of six Midwesterners (plus guards from Texas, Harlem and Canada).
Creighton wasn't exactly confined to its own backyard to recruit back then. But that was often the starting point.
Now?
There is no home base. There doesn't have to be.
Creighton's used its affiliation with the Big East to increase its exposure and highlight its success stories. The Jays don't have to convince guys to get interested anymore. Recruits are familiar from the get-to.
CU's gone from no-name to brand name.
Sunday's pledge from three-star point guard Ben Shtolzberg, an under-the-radar playmaker from the Los Angeles area, is just the latest example. CU's coaches identified him a year ago — and they just had to reinforce what he'd already heard about Creighton's style and its rising pedigree.
Shtolzberg continues a pretty interesting run here: the last 17 Bluejay commits/signees have now either hailed from a different U.S. state or they grew up overseas.
2022: Shtolzberg
2021: Trey Alexander (Oklahoma City), Arthur Kaluma (Boston), transfer KeyShawn Feazell (New Hebron, Miss.), transfer Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic, Iowa), Mason Miller (Memphis), John Christofilis (Seattle), Ryan Nembhard (Canada)
2020: Rati Andronikashvili (Georgia), Modestas Kancleris (Lithuania), transfer Alex O'Connell (Roswell, Ga.), Ryan Kalkbrenner (St. Louis)
2019: transfer Kelvin Jones (Mexico), transfer Antwann Jones (Orlando, Fla.), Jalen Windham (Indianapolis), Shereef Mitchell (Omaha)
2018: transfer Connor Cashaw (Lincolnshire, Ill.)
