Norfolk area will see new public transit options

NORFOLK, Neb. — Starting in early 2022, public transit will be more widely available in Norfolk and surrounding communities.
To address the increasing demand for public transit in Northeast Nebraska, the newly renamed North Fork Area Transit announced new services that will provide “safe, efficient and affordable” public transportation.
A new flexroute bus service called “Forklift” will provide rides along three routes and the addition of almost 100 bus stops across the community, said Steve Rames, Norfolk’s public works director.
The Norfolk Daily News reports that Forklift, which will operate seven days a week, will also allow anyone who lives within 3/4 of a mile from any marked bus stop to schedule curbside service.
The flexroutes will run from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The system will likely rotate on 30-minute cycles during peak times and one-hour cycles during non-peak times, Rames said.
The North Fork Area Transit’s existing call-ahead ride service will continue, but under a new name called “Telelift.”
With Telelift, riders are able to schedule a ride 24 hours in advance. Service is available up to 30 miles around Norfolk, seven days a week, Rames said.
Later in 2022, a service called “Expresslift” will take its wings as part of a second phase of expansion. It will include on-demand rides similar to Uber, according to Anna Meis, marketing consultant for North Fork Area Transit.
The plan’s second phase will also include the expansion of Telelift to include regional transportation beyond its current 30-mile limit, Meis said.
The Forklift flexroute will cost riders $1 for a one-way trip and $1.50 with a route deviation. The telelift option will cost riders $2 per one-way trip. Different monthly pass options will also be available.
Funding for North Fork Area Transit’s expansion is being provided by state and federal grants and is being matched by the City of Norfolk.
At a Norfolk City Council meeting Tuesday, the city council approved North Fork Area Transit’s request for financial assistance in the amount of $309,533 in order to help kickstart the new services.
About $200,000 of that capital will be used for infrastructure installations, such as the nearly 100 bus stops around the city. The remainder of the city’s commitment, about $109,000, will be used to fund a third of the operating costs of the service’s first year.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said that public ridership in the area has increased about 255% over the last couple of years.
“We often think of public transit in urban settings, but it’s just as — or more important — in rural communities,” the mayor said. “And we’re seeing that with the reforms that have been made in recent years.”
Moenning said increased access is needed for area residents to be able to get to work, school and the doctor.
The mayor said that partners came to the city about three years ago and expressed that Norfolk needed to make its public transit system more accessible, available and usable to people throughout the community.
Those needs for improvement are being addressed, Moenning said.
“The City of Norfolk is an active and willing partner in all of this. In fact, we’re willing to put our money where our mouth is because we recognize the value of public transit,” he said.
Rames detailed the evolution of public transit in Norfolk. Public transportation started in the area 40 or 50 years ago, he said, with a blue bus. Then a “Handi Bus” system was used until the mid 1990s, when it developed into Norfolk Public Transportation.
The city’s public transportation board started strategic planning about three years ago, he said. A year afterward, the board collaborated with the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s mobility management team in developing a flexroute system.
Last year, the board hired the Creative Revolutions marketing team to help the city envision how to reach its end goal in its public transit development.
“We’re here to celebrate the next chapter as North Fork Area Transit,” Rames said. “We look forward to providing this service to the community.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County commissioner, also spoke at Wednesday’s announcement ceremony. He said that transportation plays a critical role in the livability and quality of life for Northeast Nebraskans.
“Providing transportation options to our residents allows access to food, health care, educational opportunities, community engagement and jobs,” Uhlir said.