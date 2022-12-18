North Omaha Community Remembers the Innocence of Vivian Strong

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

When Lois Vaughn remembers her childhood friend Vivian Strong, she recalls her as a sweet and beautiful soul. Vaughn’s older brother, Alan Vaughn, remembers Vivian riding on his bike to school each morning and her asking a peculiar question: “Why aren’t you coming to my funeral?”

Almost a year after their bike rides, 14-year-old Vivian was shot and killed by police near her home in North Omaha’s Logan Fontenelle projects.

The shooting, on June 24, 1969, was reported in the Omaha World-Herald, but Lois Vaughn said the newspaper failed to adequately represent Vivian’s life -- just as she said it failed to reflect the Black community in North Omaha. Vivian’s story, she said, was reduced to the moment she was shot by white police officer James Loder.

Vivian’s home was located on 24th Street, the heart of North Omaha’s Black history, culture and economy. But, beginning the night of her murder, protesters enraged by the injustice destroyed many beloved establishments that lined 24th Street. Alan Vaughn said the World-Herald did not cover the protests sufficiently either; instead, he said, the reporting on Vivian’s death and the protests that followed reflected anti-Black sentiments widespread in Omaha and its systems.

Little – and little positive -- was reported about Vivian.

“Mature for her age, restless, average in school,” were descriptions given to Vivian in the World-Herald. An article entitled, “Victim Was Always on the Go”, published a day after her death, sketched out the outlines of Vivian’s environment and family.

It discussed the girl’s absences from school and noted she earned, “average grades, or slightly below.” Among other details, she was described as quiet, and as having a heart condition. Her hospitalizations were described at length, explaining how “the rheumatic fever which Vivian suffered in 1964 had left her with a leaky aortic valve.” Vaughn said she felt that these articles were an attempt to diminish Vivian’s innocence as a young Black girl growing up during the civil rights movement.

There was no perspective offered from friends and family that knew her, and mostly negative comments. “She wasn’t a barn burner,” one former teacher said. None of her seven siblings were quoted; nor were her parents. The story’s sources included her former principal Mary Jenkins at Conestoga school and a Technical Junior High staff member, who described Vivian as a child with a “discipline problem.”

For the paper’s readers, the details of her life stopped there.

But Alan Vaughn, one of her good friends and neighbors, remembers her in a different light.

“When I met her, I was 12. I was 14 when she was killed. As a person, everybody loved her. She was so sweet. She was just a good friend to everybody. That area we was living in was family-oriented and our people grew close,” he said.

Vivian was killed when police were dispatched to the Fontenelle housing projects, responding to a call about an attempted robbery in the area. Two police officers were present: white officer James L. Loder and James W. Smith, the Black officer who accompanied him.

When they arrived, they found the children dancing to records in a vacant apartment. There were no more than nine teenagers present, according to a report by Nebraska Public Media in 2009. Alan and Lois’s older brothers– Terry, Lenford, and Carl— were there with Vivian that night, and they remember the terror that rippled through the group.

At the sight of the police, the children attempted to flee out the back door. Loder reached for his gun and aimed to shoot.

“When Carl saw the cop aim at Vivian he hollered out, ‘Don’t shoot, don’t shoot!’ And then the other Black cop yelled the same thing: ‘Don’t shoot!’ And then he shot,” Alan Vaughn said.

Loder’s shot hit Vivian at the base of her skull. A rescue squad was called but Vivian died upon arrival at the County Hospital.

After Vivian’s death, her friends, family, and North Omaha community awaited the charges against Loder. When he was released on a $500 bond and charged with manslaughter, many people across Omaha were enraged. Ernie Chambers, then a North Omaha civil rights activist and a future Nebraska state senator, was one of them.

“If they were going to have a march, there were about eight of us who would go, because white people will attack groups that they think will not fight back,” Chambers said. “We would always be with them and let them know that, ‘You all are nonviolent, and we are too but we believe in self-defense.’”

For five nights after the shooting, 24th Street was engulfed in protests and fires. In an article titled “Arrests Total Climbs to 88”, the stunning impact of the destruction was reported: “20 businesses or homes were destroyed or damaged by fire at an estimated loss of $925,000. Twenty-two other buildings were looted or vandalized, and 27 persons reported being injured.”

The rioting garnered national attention. The Black Panthers, then active in the city, came armed to protect the area’s Black-owned newspaper, The Omaha Star, and other Black businesses in the area from destruction and any white backlash.

Lois Vaughn remembers witnessing the destruction of her neighborhood from her family’s apartment in the Fontenelle projects.

“Where we stayed, I could stand on our back porch and just watch 24th Street burn,” she said.

In the article “Victim Was Always on the Go”, Chambers outlined 10 demands to Mayor Eugene A. Leahy and Omaha police; Chambers called on the city to pay $100,000 in damages to Vivian’s family, to condemn the shooting and get a federal civil rights indictment against Loder, and to keep white police officers out of the black community. Leahy refused. Instead, the United Presbyterian Church donated $300 and a group of primarily Black police officers offered the family $150 for funeral costs.

To Chambers, who reflected on Vivian’s killing in 2022, the manslaughter charge and Loder’s acquittal were typical and infuriating.

“I'm fascinated by words. And if you look at that word manslaughter, draw a line between the S and the L. And over here you have man's and put an apostrophe. And on the other side, laughter. This charge is white man's laughter,” Chambers said. “And he was acquitted of even that. He was not a good cop.”

The publisher of the Star, Terri D. Sanders, said the effects of Vivian’s murder continue to today for 24th Street and North Omaha.

“The way that this community is now is because of what happened that night. Buildings were destroyed and fires erupted – businesses, homes, all of it was gone,” Sanders said.

The Star was one of the businesses protected by the Black Panthers during the nights of destruction. The World-Herald documented their presence by publishing a photograph from the Star, but didn’t interview any of the party members. Chambers was the only Black activist interviewed by the World-Herald during the five nights of violence and destruction.

While the reporting in the World-Herald mentioned the protests, it focused on the violence, Lois Vaughn said. She said the reporting didn’t reflect the views of the community or the significance of Vivian’s murder.

Thirty women, both Black and white, accused police of brutality and called for psychiatric screenings for officers, but the police chief denied these claims and requests. Mayor Leahy met with Black community members who spoke of their abusive experiences with the police, and Leahy responded by saying that their cases would be “studied and analyzed.”

But that led to no action, according to a World-Herald article headlined “Thousands Mourn Slain Negro Girl” from June 30, 1969.

Today, many of the markers of Vivian’s life no longer exist. The Omaha Housing Authority demolished the Fontenelle Housing Projects in the early 1990s. Vivian’s former home is now an empty green field across from Kellum Elementary. The spot is devoid of the Black life and families that once settled there.

North 24th Street., which once thrived with Black-owned businesses and an engaged community, now carries the physical loss of Vivian Strong and the 24th Street the community once knew. Vaughn said the community never really recovered from the destruction.

There is no memorial in Omaha for Vivian, and so her story lies in the hearts of those who remember her. Both Vaughn siblings said it is important to remember and honor her by growing the North Omaha community. Vivian Strong’s name echoes in the vacant parts of the once vibrant main street of North Omaha.