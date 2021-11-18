Nova
Nova is a 2 year old spayed female Domestic Shorthair who was surrendered to MHS at the beginning of September.... View on PetFinder
Several members of the Nebraska volleyball team were moved to tears following an incident where multiple Husker fans shouted at three Maryland players who knelt during the national anthem.
Five educators interviewed by The World-Herald said they were overworked, stressed, micromanaged and paid too little for the job. They ultimately left teaching to find new professions.
Nebraska has had five head coaches this century, but only twice before has the man in charge made mass staff changes similar to what Scott Frost did. Evan Bland breaks down how those moves worked out.
Nebraska leaders 'disappointed' by response toward Maryland players who knelt during national anthem
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts joined NU coach John Cook in expressing disappointment in several fans' response before Friday night's volleyball match at the Devaney Center.
Investigators determine Nebraska teacher's death while hunting due to 'series of unfortunate events'
An investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office has concluded that a 23-year-old Nebraska man was accidentally killed Saturday by a deer hunting partner's bullet.
A second grade teacher who taught elementary school in Bennet, Nebraska, died Saturday in a hunting accident in Pawnee County.
Nebraska’s offense could stand to get a lot better in a key area: Sheer efficiency. In one metric, yards per point, Scott Frost’s team was worse than the offenses run by Danny Langsdorf and Tim Beck.
Four OPS employees detailed for the school board Monday evening how staffing shortages are interrupting classroom education. "The district is on a precipice of a disaster," one teacher said.
The story of the season and The World-Herald's 2021 All-Nebraska softball team is offense. Get to know the 13 athletes who were selected to this year's team.
What seemed like an easy decision to play baseball at NU grew more complicated as Mikey Pauley's football recruiting stock blew up. But "Nebraska was the place I really wanted to be at,” he said.