Nurses: The Heart of Health Care

Sponsors of this special week (AARP Nebraska, Nebraska Medicine, Hillcrest Health Services and Medical Solutions) expressed their appreciation and pride for the nurses.

“Taking this opportunity to be the title sponsor of this recognition effort was really important to our organization,” said Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska. “This is a perfect opportunity to stop and recognize the nurses for the role they’ve had in this pandemic.

“We’ve all been moved by the stories of bravery and dedication from nurses,” he added, “especially playing that critical link between families and patients of COVID-19. It has been heart wrenching for all of us to see those stories and now it’s the perfect time to pause and say thank you and to recognize and the service of all of our nurses across our state.”

“It’s incredible to watch what nurses have done in a time while we were at home in quarantine,” said Craig Meier, chief operating officer of Medical Solutions. “They are going into the storm of the pandemic — in stressful and high-anxiety situations — putting themselves at risk just to care for others.

“These are individuals making a difference in the lives of so many people, especially when their families can’t be there next to them. It’s the nurses who show them love and compassion who get them through this really tough time.”