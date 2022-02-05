NW Iowa restaurants share kitchen after devastating fire

“I made a joke to her, can I just work for you?” said McVay, recalling their conversation.

The joke quickly led to more a serious discussion.

“We were just kind of joking around and she didn’t know what to do and I told her to get up and start cooking,” Annie Krug said. “It was a joke at first, and we started talking more and I said you could come in here, it’s not going to affect my hours.”

By the end of the day, it was more or less decided: while McVay got her feet back under her, she’d move down the street to 704 Central Ave. and run her cafe out of Krug’s kitchen.

There’s now another cook in Krug’s kitchen, and the arrangement couldn’t work any better. McVay previously offered breakfast and lunch, closing at 2 p.m. Rooster’s served dinner only from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. McVay has altered her offerings, serving only breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday. She’s done cooking and cleaning up by the time Krug is getting ready for the dinner crowd.

“It’s really perfect timing. She still has time to get ready,” McVay said. “It’s not really a competition. It’s more like two restaurants teamed up to serve the community.”