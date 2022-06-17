Hi I'm Nyx. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The road to Omaha is now complete. Here are the eight teams headed for the College World Series.
Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy is making fast friends at Nebraska this summer after axing the cleats that hurt his foot. Jimmy Watkins has more on the Husker quarterback's offseason progress.
USA Today filed a public records lawsuit against UNL's director of records for denying a request to provide details about the metrics outlined in Scott Frost's and Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts.
Sam McKewon ranks the Big Ten nonconference games and examines the harshest lines in Athlon's anonymous coach critique of Nebraska football.
Food news includes a new Frosty at Wendy's, summer lunch boxes for kids and adults, a soon-to-open neighborhood pizzeria and more, in this week's Dining Notes.
The house was scheduled to be torched when the Piepers bought it for just $5. They’ve since spent more than $70,000 to prep it for moving, build a basement at its new home and to purchase new windows.
A shortened College World Series schedule means two weekends of baseball for Omaha and less of a burden on fans' wallets, writes Tom Shatel.
Former Husker and longtime Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch revolutionized punting. And he did it by creating about 20 different kinds of punts. The goal? To be more like a baseball pitcher.
After 3-9 season in 2021, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald may have his toughest coaching job ahead of him with a small, still-unproven roster.
The board of directors for the Nebraska Association of School Boards voted to cut ties with a national organization that spurred controversy last year.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.