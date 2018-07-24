The Reverend Dr. Syl Gene Adkins, age 82, of Clermont, GA, passed away on Thursday July 19, 2018.
FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the funeral home.
MEMORIAL PARK NORTH
989 Riverside Drive,
Gainesville, GA 30501
770-297-6200
