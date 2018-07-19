Adrian, James L. Nov 25, 1963 - Jul 17, 2018 Survived by parents, Donna and Ronald Adrian; sister, Brenda (Shane) Anzalone and their children, Anthony and Madelyn; brother, Scott (Melissa) Adrian and their son, Jack; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving relatives. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, July 20, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, July 21, at the funeral home. Burial: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. WESTLAWN-HILLCREST 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

