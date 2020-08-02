You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Ahrenkiel, Robert V.
0 entries

Ahrenkiel, Robert V.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Ahrenkiel, Robert V. March 1, 1951 - June 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Mel (Donna) Ahrenkiel; brother Terry Ahrenkiel. Survived by beloved dog Zoey; siblings, Mike Ahrenkiel, Mary (Doug) Severs, Carol Jenkins; nieces; nephews. VISITATION will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home Wednesday, August 5, from 11-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name can be made to Husker Weim Rescue. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News