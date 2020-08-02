Ahrenkiel, Robert V. March 1, 1951 - June 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Mel (Donna) Ahrenkiel; brother Terry Ahrenkiel. Survived by beloved dog Zoey; siblings, Mike Ahrenkiel, Mary (Doug) Severs, Carol Jenkins; nieces; nephews. VISITATION will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home Wednesday, August 5, from 11-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name can be made to Husker Weim Rescue. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
