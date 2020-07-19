Anderson, Lemoine E. "Andy" June 22, 1926 - July 8, 2020 Lemoine E. "Andy" Anderson, age 94, of McCook, NE passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Community Hospital in McCook. Andy was born on June 22, 1926 in Sutton, NE the youngest of five children born to Wendell and Cornelia (Leitner) Anderson. He graduated from Sutton High School in 1943 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46. Andy furthered his education at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, graduating with a Degree in Business Administration in 1950. In November of 1949, Andy married Geraldine Frances (Hermann) at St. Paul's Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE. Andy and Geri raised four children, living in Lincoln, Fremont NE, and Columbus, NE. In 1958, they purchased the Ford, Mercury and Lincoln car dealership in McCook, NE which they managed for 42 years. Andy was also proud of the farming and ranching operation he ran with his son, Mike, north of Culbertson, NE. Andy and Geri were both community minded and enjoyed their involvement in many different organizations. Andy was a Shriner, a Mason, a member of the McCook Rotary Club, board member of McCook National Bank, Past President of Nebraska New Car Dealers Association and along with Geri, a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. The Anderson Center for Radiation Oncology at McCook's Community Hospital is named in honor of the Anderson Family. Andy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geri Anderson in 2013; infant son, James; son, Michael Anderson; brother, Jerome Anderson; and his three sisters, Elaine Anderson, Beulah (Milan) Polacek and Deloris Anderson. Those left to celebrate his life include his three daughters, Marcia (David) Buresh of Council Bluffs, IA, Jean (Robert) Warner of Anacortes, WA, and Julie Anderson and Jimmy McCarty of Elkhorn, NE; four grandchildren, Brandon (Holly) Anderson and children Michael, Tyler and Makayla, all of Omaha, NE; Megan Harr of Omaha, Joseph (Karlie) Harr and son, Hudson, of Gilbert, AZ; and Ryan (Taras) Kulynych of Republic, MO; as well as other extended family members and lifelong friends. A Private Family Burial followed by a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the McCook YMCA, PO Box 408, McCook, NE 69001. Please visit our website at www.carpenterbreland.com to sign the online guestbook for the family. Carpenter Breland Funeral Home 305 W C St, McCook, NE 69001 | (308) 345-3838
