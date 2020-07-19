Looking for a loved one?

Anderson, Rochelle D. Longtime resident of Bellevue, NE. Rochelle D. Anderson 71, peacefully passed away from pneumonia on July 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents, Dorothy and Lawrence Anderson, Fremont, NE; and brother Larry Anderson. Rochelle had a long career with the phone company and was able to retire early and enjoy her favorite activities of reading, playing cards and movies with her many friends. Rochelle was a thoughtful and caring person and will be deeply missed by those who knew her best. At her request there will be No Services.

