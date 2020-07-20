Apker, Neil D. January 22, 1930 - July 18, 2020 Age 90 of Omaha, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Omaha. Neil was born on January 22, 1930 in Ladysmith, WI to Lawrence and Beula (McHuth) Apker. he lived in Nebraska since 1944, and was a Benson High School and University of Nebraska of Omaha graduate. He served in the US Marines in Korea. Married Helen (Holtz) on June 28, 1958 in Omaha. He had his own Tile and Carpet Business. Survived by son, John (Dr. Kim) Apker; daughter, Dr. Jean Apker, all of Omaha; and grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Casey, William, Mary Beth, and Grace Apker. Preceded in death by parents; wife; and brother, Gary Apker. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm, Thursday, July 23, at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont, NE. Military Honors will follow. Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
