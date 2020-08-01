Archer, Donald Ray SSgt USAF (Ret) January 29, 1935 - July 29, 2020 Korean Defense, Vietnam and Cold War. La Vista. Born January 29th, 1935 in Edwards Port, Indiana. Died July 29, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. Father, grandfather, great-grandfather. Retired USAF July 1977. Retired Pinkertons Security & Investagations Inc., February 1998. Graduated: Bicknell High School in Bicknell, Indiana, Class of 1953. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Wilma Jane; his mother and father; 2 brothers; Aunt Mossie M. Meier; 1 great-granddaughter. Survived by his daughters Lois Christine Hartman (Fairfield, IA), Kathleen Ann Archer (Lavista, NE), Donette Jane (Brian) Cherek (Bellevue, NE); his sons Donald Allen Archer and Terry Wayne Archer, all of La Vista, Nebraska; 5 granddaughters, 4 grandsons; 9 great-granddaughters; 3 great-grandsons; numerous neices and nephews. VISITATION: Monday, August 3, from 5-8pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, August 4, at 10am. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home and Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donald's name can be name to the American Diabetes Association (2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
