Armatis, Mildred E. January 15, 1925 - July 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John J. Armatis; sons, Martin and Michael; grandson, Zachary. Survived by children, Cindy Cooper (Dennis), Lynn Cope (Kenneth), Greg (Denise), Suzanne Funk (Gerald), Mary Schoemann (Michael); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, July 24th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 5:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 25th, 9:30am, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Due to COVID-19, the family requests guests to wear a mask. To view a live broadcast of the services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Cast button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
