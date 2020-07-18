Looking for a loved one?

Armstrong, Easter "Baby Sister" M. (Jones) July 26, 1939 - July 13, 2020 Passed away July 13 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Preceded in death by William M. Armstrong and siblings. Ms. Armstrong is survived by her beloved son and caregiver, Darrick W. (Jackie E.) Armstrong; granddaughter, Nicole E. Armstrong; siblings; relatives and friends. At the family's request, there will be no services. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Easter Armstrong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

