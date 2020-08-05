Arnold, Ember A. (Siemer) Born: August 8, 1928, Pender, NE. Died: August 2, 2020, Fort Calhoun, NE. Age 91 of Fort Calhoun, NE. Preceded in death by husband, John Arnold; daughter, Shirley Turgeon; parents, Gustav and Adele Siemer; brother, Herb Siemer; sister, Marlene Schuster; and brother, Richard Siemer. Survived by son, Gary Sadil of Decatur, NE; daughters, Linda (Steve) Thomsen of Eugene, OR; Tracy (Wesley) Prettyman of Blair, NE; sisters, Norma Hall and Valdine Drumm; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews. Ember graduated from Pender, Nebraska. She was an active member of the Fort Calhoun American Legion Auxiliary for 45 years. Ember loved gardening, playing cards with her siblings, Husker football, reading, doing puzzles and spending time with her family. VISITATION: Friday, August 7, 2020, 5-8pm, at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11am, also at funeral home. Social Distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended. Interment: Fort Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Arnold Family. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com
