Askevics, Zigmunds February 15, 1931 - July 9, 2020 Zigmunds passed from this world peacefully with his daughter, Anita and son-in-law, Roger Yount by his side. Preceded in death by parents, Karlis and Marta Askevics; and sister, Aina Moore. He lived an amazing life emigrating from Latvia along with his parents, and sister, Aina in his teens. He always had incredible stories of growing up in Latvia during WWII. He spent a lot of time with his niece, Daina and close friends, Charlie and Loraine helping with projects and tinkering. He loved being involved in anything he could help with. A small Gathering was held on the day he passed, including close family members: Anita, Roger, and nieces, Daina and Zenta; and close friends, Charlie and Loraine. We raised our glasses and had a final toast to his life and his everlasting legacy. Ziggy, you will truly be missed. Dad, Rest in Peace.
