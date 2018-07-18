Asper, Myrtle L. (Midtdahl) Sep 9, 1927 - Jul 15, 2018 Age 90, went to heaven peacefully in her sleep at her home in Gilbert, AZ. Myrtle was born to John and Johanna Midtdahl in Staples, MN. As a young girl she moved to Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Fairview Nursing School and while working as an RN in Minneapolis met her future husband Armand Asper. They were married on August 10, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN. She left nursing to become a fulltime pastor's wife and mom after Armand graduated from Luther Seminary and they together faithfully served Lutheran congregations in Rock Valle and Hawk Creek, MN. In the late 1950's they planted Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, CO. In the early 1960's they moved to Omaha, NE, to serve at Our Savior's Lutheran Church and then lastly at Christ Lutheran Church in Irvington, NE. Myrtle resumed her nursing career part-time after her five children were grown and over the years worked at Methodist Hospital, Douglas County Hospital, and lastly at the Immanuel Hospital Annex. After Armand went to heaven in 1980, Myrtle resumed her nursing career full-time. Upon retirement, Myrtle moved to 7500 York Place in Minneapolis to be close to her brother and friends from nursing school. She enjoyed many years of active retirement. In 2015, she moved to Gilbert, AZ, to be close to her daughter Deborah. She had a lovely voice and sang as a soloist at many weddings, funerals, and church services. She directed children's choirs at church and was very active in the Omaha Women's AGLOW fellowship. She was blessed to be allowed to spend her last year of ill health in a home-hospice situation with loving care givers and family close by. She left a legacy of Godly generosity and unconditional love, combined with a gregarious personality. Myrtle is preceded in death by her husband, Armand (Pastor AL) Asper; her grandson, Andy Bradley; parents, John and Johanna Midtdahl; and her three brothers: Edward, Lionel, and Milo Midtdahl. She is survived by her five children: Timothy (Ruth) Asper, Jean (Mark) Zink, Deborah (Mike) Bradley, Steven (Michelle) Asper, and Kristilee (Darwin) Akin. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She loved many and was loved by many. She will be greatly missed. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, July 28, at 2pm at Christ is Lord Church, 7119 Irvington Rd, Omaha, NE. Memorials to Alliance of Renewal Churches (ARC), P.O. Box 270083, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.