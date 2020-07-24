Looking for a loved one?

Aviles Martinez, Consuelo
Aviles Martinez, Consuelo July 15, 1960 - July 19, 2020 Preceded in death by father; two brothers; and son, Xavier. Survived by mother, Ana; children, Omar, Xiomara, Michael; grandson, Xavier Adel; sister, Maria; many family and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 5:30pm at 2807 Madison St., Bellevue NE 68005. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

