Bailey, David Sr.
Bailey, David Sr. June 13, 1941 - July 30, 2020 Of Omaha. David was preceded in death by his mother, Madonia Viola Martin; father, Eddie Bailey Sr.; siblings, Ruby Lee Bailey, Nannie Lee Bailey Briscoe, Crissie Ree Bailey Chalmers, Eddie Bailey, Jr, William L. Bailey, Sr, Bennie L, Esters, Joseph Bailey Sr., Paul Bailey, Emanuel Bailey. He is survived by brothers, Nathaniel (Laura) Bailey, Yuma, AZ; and Ernest Wilson, Crystal Springs MS; sisters, Viola Seals, St. Paul, MN; Georgia Nolen, Detroit, MI; Willie Mae Stewman, Jackson, MS; Hazel (Johnny) McGowan, Aurora, IL; Helen Wilson, Crystal Springs, MS; and stepmother, Eliza Bailey, Utica, MS; daughters, Vanessa, Lisa (Keith); four sons, David Jr., Terence (Cynthia), Tony, and Devin; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm; SERVICE: 11am Friday, August 14, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Omaha, NE. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Bailey, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

