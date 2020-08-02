Bane, Lois Mae (Christian) June 16, 1924 - July 16, 2020 Lois Mae (Christian) Bane of Fort Collins, CO, passed away on July 16, 2020. Lois was born June 16, 1924 on a farm near Roland, IA, to Edward B. and Hannah Guvina (Logan) Christian. She was the fifth of six children born to this union. Lois married Charles A. Bane on August 17, 1947 at Salem Lutheran Church in Roland, IA and to this union three children were born. Lois was a beloved Kindergarten teacher at Betz Elementary in Bellevue, NE for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles on October 12, 2011 and was the last surviving child of Edward and Hannah Christian. She is survived by sons, Steven C. (Mary Sue) Bane of Scottsdale, AZ, and Fort Collins, CO; Craig A. (Deanna) Bane, Apple Valley, MN; daughter, Deborah E. (David) Farrand, Springfield, VA; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held in Roland, IA, at a later date when concerns around the COVID-19 virus have receded. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fox Meadows Assisted Living, Fort Collins, CO; the Salem Lutheran Church, Roland, IA; or the Messiah Lutheran Church, Ralston, NE. Allnutt Funeral Service 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526 | (970) 482-3208
