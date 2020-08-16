You have permission to edit this article.
Baratta, John, Sr.
Baratta, John, Sr.

Baratta, John, Sr. April 3, 1951 - March 2, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, James J.; mother, Katherine (Hoskinson); and sister, Debra K. (Baratta) Graham. Survived by his wife, Priscilla; and children, John (Heidi), Jeremy (Nicole), Gina (William) Rose, Jessica (Aaron) Nepper, Kylie (Andrew) Russell, Jaimee; 21 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends. John was an avid Vegas Knights hockey fan and will always be remembered as their "Hulkamania." GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday August 24th, 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. John's family welcomes you to join them afterwards at Anthony's Steakhouse (7220 F St. Omaha) from 11-3pm. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

