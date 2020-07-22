Looking for a loved one?

Barton, Martin A.
Barton, Martin A.

Barton, Martin A. October 24, 1939 - July 19, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by mother, fathers, 2 brothers, loving family. Survived by son, Marty King; granddaughter, Morgan King; brother, Liston (Tanya) Rose; nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 12-1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE 1pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

