Barton, Martin A. October 24, 1939 - July 19, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by mother, fathers, 2 brothers, loving family. Survived by son, Marty King; granddaughter, Morgan King; brother, Liston (Tanya) Rose; nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 12-1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE 1pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of Martin Barton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.