Baumberger, Phillip James
Baumberger, Phillip James

Baumberger, Phillip James

Baumberger, Phillip James Age 25 Of Indianapolis, IN. Passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the University of Indiana Medical Center in Indianapolis after a battle with cancer. VISITATION at Christ The King Catholic Church, 654 So. 86th St., Omaha, Monday from 5-7pm with Wake Service at 7pm. Further services and burial in Colton, South Dakota. Kahler Funeral Home 107 W 4th St., Dell Rapids SD | (605) 428-3900

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Baumberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

