Baumberger, Phillip James Age 25 Of Indianapolis, IN. Passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the University of Indiana Medical Center in Indianapolis after a battle with cancer. VISITATION at Christ The King Catholic Church, 654 So. 86th St., Omaha, Monday from 5-7pm with Wake Service at 7pm. Further services and burial in Colton, South Dakota. Kahler Funeral Home 107 W 4th St., Dell Rapids SD | (605) 428-3900
To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Baumberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.