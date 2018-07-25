Beard, Michael Wayne Michael Wayne Beard, age 57, passed away July 23, 2018. Michael was born in Council Bluffs on December 20, 1960 to the late Lawrence and Dianne (LeMaster) Beard and graduated from Treynor High with the class of 1979. He then attended Southwest Community College and later served his country for four years in the Air Force where he was stationed at Bergstrom AFB in Austin Texas. Michael's hobbies included coaching his sons on the Warrior football team in Bellevue and following the Iowa Hawkeyes. He formerly worked at United Rental as a supervisor. Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Dianne in 2010 and father, Lawrence in 2013. Survivors include sons, Jacob and Connor of Omaha; grandson, Bennett; sister, Cathy (Rod) Barr, Maryville, MO; brother, Ronald (Janet) Beard, St. Joseph, MO; nieces, nephews, great nieces. VISITATION: Wednesday 6-8pm. FUNERAL: Thursday 10am all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment with military rites by the Kanesville Honor Guard at Memorial Park Cemetery beside his parents. Family will direct memorials. Cutler-O'Neill- Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779
