Beck, Richard Glen "Dick" September 9, 1932 - July 17, 2020 Age 87 of Omaha. Passed away at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Dick was born in Council Bluffs, IA to the late Roy G. and Freda (Gress) Beck and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High with the Class of 1951. He proudly served his country from 1952-56 in the US Air Force, where he was a member of the USAFSS (United States Air Force Security Service). This Security Service was selected from 1/2 of 1 per cent of the top Airman, and their task was to monitor, collect and interpret military voices and electronic devices from signals from countries of interest. Upon his Honorable Discharge, Dick worked for Woodys Motor Shop, which he eventually owned and operated for 50 plus years. He will be remembered for his honesty, gentleness and kindness to all his customers. He was a long time member of Faith Lutheran Church, where he previously served as their Financial Secretary. Dick was preceded in death by parents; and wives, Beverly (10-04-1989) and Mary Kay (5-17-2017). Survivors include son, Randy (wife Karen), Council Bluffs; step-daughters, Jacqueline Maul (husband Mark), Lincoln NE, and Julie Bayne (husband John), Vestal, NY; grandchildren, River and Kyle Beck, Jared and Mariah Maul, and Taylor Bayne; sister, Susie Brandt (husband Keith), Seymour, TN; brother, David Beck of Independence, MO; nieces; nephews; special friend, Sue Gruttemeyer of Council Bluffs; and beloved cat, Moo Shoo. VISITATION: Wednesday 6-8pm at Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Thursday 10:30am at Faith Lutheran Church 2100 S. 11th St., Council Bluffs. INTERMENT: Lewis Township Cemetery with Military Rites at the Grave. Box lunch to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to Bellevue Senior Center, or Autism Society of Nebraska-Omaha Support Group. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.