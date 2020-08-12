Behmer, Dorothy March 22, 1929 - August 9, 2020 Age 91. Worked at the Sears in the Southroads for 25 years. Preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Robert Behmer. Survived by daughter, Susan Adkins (Jim); and son, William Behmer. Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials: MidAmerica Boston Terrier Rescue www.adoptaboston.com/ BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Behmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.