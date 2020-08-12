You have permission to edit this article.
Behmer, Dorothy
Behmer, Dorothy

Behmer, Dorothy March 22, 1929 - August 9, 2020 Age 91. Worked at the Sears in the Southroads for 25 years. Preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Robert Behmer. Survived by daughter, Susan Adkins (Jim); and son, William Behmer. Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials: MidAmerica Boston Terrier Rescue www.adoptaboston.com/ BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

