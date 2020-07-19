Looking for a loved one?

Bentley, Charlotte F.
0 entries

Bentley, Charlotte F.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Bentley, Charlotte F.

Bentley, Charlotte F. February 20, 1945 - July 16, 2020 Charlotte Bentley, age 75, died peacefully at home with her family on July 16, 2020. Charlotte grew up in Fremont, NE and moved to Omaha with her husband in 1971. Preceded in death by parents, Cleo and Marie Beckner; and brother, William Beckner. Survived by husband, Terry Bentley; son, Thomas Bentley (Melody); daughter, Allison Bentley; and sister, Sandra Fenner. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 23rd at 5:30pm at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Michael Lutheran Church or Hearts United for Animals. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Bentley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News