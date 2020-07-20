Bentley, Charlotte F. February 20, 1945 - July 16, 2020 PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES Charlotte Bentley, age 75, died peacefully at home with her family on July 16, 2020. Charlotte grew up in Fremont, Nebraska and moved to Omaha with her husband in 1971. Preceded in death by parents, Cleo and Marie Beckner; and brother, William Beckner. Survived by husband, Terry Bentley; son, Thomas Bentley (Melody); daughter, Allison Bentley; and sister, Sandra Fenner. PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY: Thursday, July 23rd at 5:30pm. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
