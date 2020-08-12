Berry, Wilma V. (Wiechelman) Age 87 Preceded in death by her husband, Blaine; siblings, Arthur, Irwin, Duane, Richard and Dennis. Survived by her siblings, Mildred and Robert; brother-in-law, Glenn. Blaine and Wilma had no children but were beloved by many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted supporter of animal welfare, reducing homelessness, and veteran's aid. Per her wishes, there will be No Visitation nor Graveside Services. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
