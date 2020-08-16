Biggs, Robert Tipton "Tip" August 18, 1939 - March 7, 2020 Tip was born in Azen, MO to Robert E Biggs and Martha A Russell. Tip fought strongly against chronic illness, and passed away exactly as he wished, at home with his wife by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. Tip is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maureen O'Brien Biggs; his children, Chris, Erik, and Adrienne; and his beloved grandchildren. A lifelong educator with a broad array of creative outlets, Tip leaves behind many students, friends and extended family who enjoyed his wit, wisdom and colorful stories. Out of an abundance of caution a Celebration of Life will not be held. Memorials may be sent to the Willa Cather Foundation in his name. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
