Bilek, Dolores M. October 21, 1922 - August 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Anton (Tony); parents, Frank and Clara Hinchik; sisters, Jackie "Ruth" Johnson and Loretta O'Connor. Survived by children, Jim (Kathy) Bilek and Julianne (Jim) Popelka; grandchildren: Tyler (Hannah) and Patrick (Whitley) Bilek; Matthew, Emily, Daniel and Andrew Popelka; brother, Eugene Hinchik. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, 10am, at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to family. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
