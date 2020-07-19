Blanke, Jack M. April 2, 1936 - March 16, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Margaret Blanke. Survived by children: Timothy Blanke (Michelle), Elizabeth Blanke and Philip Blanke; and grandchildren, Thomas Blanke (K�ri) and Elizabeth Kanger (Cody). VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, July 24th from 4-6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 25th, 10am, St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th St. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
