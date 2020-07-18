Bloom, Colin Jeffrey Colin Bloom, age 11 of Omaha, formerly of Lincoln, died at Children's Hospital in Omaha on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Surviving are his parents, Jeffrey and Heather Bloom, along with his brother, Matthew, all of Omaha; maternal grandmother, Kay McLaughlin-Graff of Walton, NE; paternal grandparents, Bruce and Deb Bloom of Elkhorn; aunt and uncle, Dawn and Trent Melcher of Elkhorn; and his four cousins, Chandler (Skye) Melcher of Sedalia, MO; Katiya, Rylan and Azaria Melcher, all of Elkhorn. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Willard Graff. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 15050 West Maple Road in Omaha, with Rev. Mandy Barkhaus officiating. The service will be webcast so those who feel more comfortable watching the service from a private location can do so. Burial will follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. A VISITATION with the family present will be Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2-4pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 West Maple Road, in Elkhorn. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.