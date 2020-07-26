Blumer, Ivan J. January 29, 1928 - July 23, 2020 Preceded in death by wife of 68 years, Bonnie L. Blumer. Survived by children: Deanne Fulner (Doug), Nancy Baird (Hiram), and Alan Blumer (Linnette); grandchildren: Lauren, Nathan, Matt, Elizabeth, Noah, Elijah, and Glenn; and sisters: Mary Ann Schmidt (Luverne) and Marlene Jacobs (Cecil). Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Luke United Methodist Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
