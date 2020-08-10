Bobek, Richard George December 4, 1931 - August 8, 2020 Preceded in death by brother George Bobek; and sister Marian Kastl. Survived by loving wife of 60 years Susanne; children, Sue (Fred) Birnbaum, John (Mimi), Betsy (Will) Philbin, James (Sandra), and Jennifer (Ray) Cera; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Millie, Betty, Rosalie, Joanne and Shirley. In honor of Richard's generous and giving spirit, please direct memorials to the charity of your choice. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Wednesday from 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday at 10am, both at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. WESTLAWN HILLCREST 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.