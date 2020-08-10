You have permission to edit this article.
Bobek, Richard George December 4, 1931 - August 8, 2020 Preceded in death by brother George Bobek; and sister Marian Kastl. Survived by loving wife of 60 years Susanne; children, Sue (Fred) Birnbaum, John (Mimi), Betsy (Will) Philbin, James (Sandra), and Jennifer (Ray) Cera; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Millie, Betty, Rosalie, Joanne and Shirley. In honor of Richard's generous and giving spirit, please direct memorials to the charity of your choice. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Wednesday from 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday at 10am, both at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. WESTLAWN HILLCREST 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

