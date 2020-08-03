You have permission to edit this article.
Boone, Cathy L. March 4, 1947 - July 30, 2020 Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Eldon Boone; and mother, Rita Nielsen. Survived by her children, Richard (Susan) Boone, Scott (Angeal) Boone, Melinda (Michael) Eggertsen, and Lisa (Seth) Svoboda; grandchildren, Sam, Lindsey, Anthony, Aidan, Amelia, Ian, Scarlett and Lincoln; father, James Nielsen; siblings, Jim (Margie) Nielsen, Steve (Jane) Nielsen, Suzi (Terry) McIntire, Maribeth (Richard) Weems; 32 nieces and nephews; and numerous dear friends. FUNERAL SERVICE will be Wednesday at 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. VISITATION with the family begins Tuesday after 5pm at the Pacific Street Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

