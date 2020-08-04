Boone, Cathy L. March 4, 1947 - July 30, 2020 FUNERAL SERVICE will be Wednesday at 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. VISITATION with the family begins Tuesday after 5pm at the Pacific Street Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
