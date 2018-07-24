Botkin, Dorothy L. Dec 1, 1926 - Jul 22, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence A. "Larry" Botkin; daughter, Louise Keng. Survived by daughters, Rita (Tom) Jaworski, Edna (Rocky Ryun) Franks, Laura Kay (Mark Byrne) Stang; son, Dale L. (Lisa) Botkin; grandchildren, Jennifer, Angela, Sarah, Adam, Jonathan, Allison, Andrew, Robert, James, Peter, Noelle, Logan, Chelsea, Kayla; and a plethora of great grandchildren. VISITATION Wednesday 1-2pm with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to the Siena Francis House. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

