Bouc, Marie E. (Meduna) Age 100 - August 9, 2020 Of Colon, NE. Passed away in Wahoo, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL, Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 Cherry St., Colon, NE. VISITATION, Friday, August 14, 2020, 5-7pm with a 7pm Rosary all at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Colon, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624
