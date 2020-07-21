Bougger, Frances L. "Frank" Age 82 Frances L. "Frank" Bougger, of rural David City, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 10:30am, St. Francis Catholic Church, Center. Rev. Sean Timmerman, Celebrant. VISITATION: Thursday, 9am; Rosary: 10am, all at the church. Committal with Military Rites, St. Francis Cemetery. COVID Restrictions will apply. Memorials to the family. KRACL FUNERAL CHAPEL David City, NE | (402) 367-3377 | www.revbluejeans.com
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Bougger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.