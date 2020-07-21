Looking for a loved one?

Bougger, Frances L. "Frank" Age 82 Frances L. "Frank" Bougger, of rural David City, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 10:30am, St. Francis Catholic Church, Center. Rev. Sean Timmerman, Celebrant. VISITATION: Thursday, 9am; Rosary: 10am, all at the church. Committal with Military Rites, St. Francis Cemetery. COVID Restrictions will apply. Memorials to the family. KRACL FUNERAL CHAPEL David City, NE | (402) 367-3377 | www.revbluejeans.com

