Bowers, Ricky J. May 22, 1958 - August 4, 2020 Of Neola, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Hamburg, Iowa Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
