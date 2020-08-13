Bradley, James D. "Jim" September 18, 1955 - August 11, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Margaret Bradley. Survived by children, Jeramy Bradley, Erick Bradley, Tony (Mandy) Bradley and Jennifer Flesher; siblings, Lois (Bob) Nattrass, David (Marcia) Bradley and Glenn (Cheri) Bradley; 10 grandchildren; many family and friends. SERVICES PENDING. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
