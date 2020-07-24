Looking for a loved one?

Bragg, Patrick M.
Bragg, Patrick M.

Bragg, Patrick M.

Bragg, Patrick M. October 7, 1952 - July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Milton and Rose Ondracek; brother, Paul Bragg. Survived by wife, Peggy Bragg; children, Paul Bragg and Holly Bragg; brothers, Milt, Kevin and Gregg Ondracek; grandchildren, Carlos Bragg, Savannah Bragg and Tyler Bragg; many family and friends. VISITATION Sunday, July 26, 2020, 11-1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE following 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Bragg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

