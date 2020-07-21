Brandon, Glyn August 26, 1961 - July 18, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and June Brandon; brother, Gary and Edie White; sister, Becky Mancilla. Survived by sisters, Mary Lou (Jerry) Mincey and Tracy Pecha; brothers, Greg White and Randy Brandon; sons, Glyn Schopen, Gary Schopen, and Brett Muhlbauer; daughter, Nicole Schopen; nephews, nieces, grandchildren and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 6-8pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11am, both at Braman Mortuary - 72nd Street Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
