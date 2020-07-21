Looking for a loved one?

Brandon, Glyn
0 entries

Brandon, Glyn

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Brandon, Glyn August 26, 1961 - July 18, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and June Brandon; brother, Gary and Edie White; sister, Becky Mancilla. Survived by sisters, Mary Lou (Jerry) Mincey and Tracy Pecha; brothers, Greg White and Randy Brandon; sons, Glyn Schopen, Gary Schopen, and Brett Muhlbauer; daughter, Nicole Schopen; nephews, nieces, grandchildren and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 6-8pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11am, both at Braman Mortuary - 72nd Street Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To send flowers to the family of Glyn Brandon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 21
Visitation
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 22
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
11:00AM
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News