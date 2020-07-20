Bremer, Christopher M. "Chris" July 3, 1990 - July 17, 2020 Owner of YESCO Sign and Lighting. Survived by his parents, Jeff and Debbie; brother, Jeff Jr. (Lindsay); sister, Alysha Mickles (JeVon); his loving soul mate, Mandy Adams; grandparents, Darrell and Darlene Arlt, and Otto and Carla Bremer; nephews, Silas and Atlas; niece Aleeah; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 22nd, at 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 23rd, 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with VISITATION at 9:30am. INTERMENT: Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
