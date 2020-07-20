Looking for a loved one?

Bremer, Christopher M. "Chris"
0 entries

Bremer, Christopher M. "Chris"

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Bremer, Christopher M. "Chris"

Bremer, Christopher M. "Chris" July 3, 1990 - July 17, 2020 Owner of YESCO Sign and Lighting. Survived by his parents, Jeff and Debbie; brother, Jeff Jr. (Lindsay); sister, Alysha Mickles (JeVon); his loving soul mate, Mandy Adams; grandparents, Darrell and Darlene Arlt, and Otto and Carla Bremer; nephews, Silas and Atlas; niece Aleeah; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 22nd, at 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 23rd, 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with VISITATION at 9:30am. INTERMENT: Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Bremer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News