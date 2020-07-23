Bridgeford Kroeger, Mertisha "Anne" February 8, 1933 - July 21, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kroeger; her parents, Milo and Lenora Bridgeford; 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by her children, Rob Kroeger, John (Audrey) Kroeger, Mike (Peg) Kroeger, Ken (Safaa) Kroeger and Brenda (Gary Piper) Kroeger Piper; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her extended family and her beloved dog, Max. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 11am-1pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
