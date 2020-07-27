Briggs, Thomas N. September 25, 1957 - July 23, 2020 Omaha, age 62. Preceded in death by father, Francis; brothers, Tim and Bernie Briggs; sister-in-law, Patricia Briggs; nephews, Scott and Michael Joseph Briggs; and beloved grandmothers, aunts, and uncles. Survived by mother, Mary Ellen; sisters, Mary Margaret and Anne; brothers, Paul and James; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; special devoted nephew, Joshua Briggs and his family; friends and coworkers. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Wednesday, July 29, at St. Bridget's St. Rose Catholic Church, 4112 S. 26th St. Omaha. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 | www.kremerfuneralhome.com
